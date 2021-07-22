 Skip to main content
Gov. Wolf says his position on voter ID hasn't changed
Gov. Wolf says his position on voter ID hasn't changed

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — With talks on wider election-related legislation at a standstill, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that his position on expanding Pennsylvania's voter identification requirements has not changed, and that he is against anything that would "suppress the vote."

An expansion of Pennsylvania's voter ID requirements became one of the many aims of Republican lawmakers in wider-ranging election legislation that Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed last month.

When Wolf vetoed that bill June 30, he cited a list of reasons, including imposing additional voter ID restrictions, adding "excessive and burdensome" requirements on mail-in voting and setting earlier deadlines to register to vote and apply for a mail-in ballot.

Hours later, at a news conference, he said, "we can have that conversation" about whether Pennsylvania's existing voter ID requirements are enough.

On Thursday, he said, "I'm willing to have a conversation about voting reform, and I'm not sure what form that takes. ... But if you're trying to suppress the vote, that's just a nonstarter for me. If you want to increase access to the polls, if you want to make our democracy stronger, I'm all for it."

Asked if he has seen any way of expanding Pennsylvania's voter ID law that he does not view as being more restrictive or suppressing the voter, he said, "I haven't seen any."

Governor Tom Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf

 Sentinel file
