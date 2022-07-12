 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Wolf says he'll protect abortion seekers

  • 0

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is following in the footsteps of other Democratic governors after the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling and looking to protect patients who travel to Pennsylvania for the procedure from being prosecuted by their home states.

Wolf on Tuesday said in a statement that he would refuse a request from any other state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident who had traveled to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion, as well as anyone providing or assisting with it.

Wolf's statement is similar to those of Democratic governors in California, Colorado, North Carolina and elsewhere.

Their attempts to protect abortion rights come as tighter restrictions and bans are going into effect in conservative states after last month's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned the nearly half-century-old holding from Roe v. Wade that found that the right to abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution.

States now may restrict the procedure, and many have taken steps to curtail or ban abortions.

People are also reading…

Wolf signed an executive order on Tuesday to back up his statement.

"By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution," he wrote in a statement.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Wolf supports abortion rights and has vetoed three bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in the past five years to restrict the procedure.

Gov. Tom Wolf mug

Wolf

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pennsylvania budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

Pennsylvania budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer called the Senate Republicans' characterization of the state of talks “totally inaccurate.” “We've been working with all four caucuses to pass a budget that adequately funds education,” Rementer said, adding that Wolf “is not stuck on one hard number.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This man and his adorable paragliding dog are going viral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News