Gov. Wolf says he has tested positive for COVID-19; close contacts including health secretary in quarantine

Wolf's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said "multiple members” of the governor’s security detail recently tested positive for COVID-19. She said Wolf has been primarily at his home or working from the offices of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency over the past few months.

Nearly a month ago, the Wolf administration strengthened its mask mandate and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. But infections, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to increase sharply in the state, prompting Wolf to reveal Monday that he is considering new mitigation measures.

Pennsylvania is averaging about 10,000 new confirmed cases per day, up more than 50% in two weeks, according to an AP analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have risen tenfold this fall. The state is averaging 140 deaths per day, up 64% since Nov. 24.

Wolf has repeatedly urged people to wear masks and to avoid congregating, and usually opens his broadcast news conferences by conspicuously using hand sanitizer.

Wolf is a former state treasury secretary and businessman who spent more than $10 million of his own money to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary nearly six years ago. He easily won reelection in 2018.