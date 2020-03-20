Gov. Wolf's business closure order draws questions, complaints

HARRISBURG — Business groups greeted a broad shutdown order from Pennsylvania's governor with questions, objections and outrage on Friday, warning of its implications and seeking clarity about its details.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf directed all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.

Among the toughest actions by a U.S. governor to combat the spread of COVID-19, Wolf's order drew loud complaints.

“Gov. Wolf’s order from earlier this evening was not discussed beforehand with any of the stakeholders who could have explained the flaws in his plan, which could have been corrected prior to alarming the public,” Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association head David Taylor said late Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry said Friday it was pressing for changes to the order.

“Many of the industries listed as ‘non-life-sustaining businesses’ in the governor's order are in fact part of supply chain for other businesses listed as being a ‘life-sustaining’ business,” chamber president Gene Barr said.