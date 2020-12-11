 Skip to main content
Gov. Wolf reports second negative virus test
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time since testing positive earlier in the week.

Wolf tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Tuesday. He has said he felt no symptoms and appeared at a virtual news conference on Thursday to announce new pandemic restrictions.

“It appears my positive test ... came at the end of the course of the virus,” Wolf said Friday on Twitter.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will continue to work from his home in Mount Wolf, near York, following federal and state health guidelines for asymptomatic cases. His wife, Frances Wolf, has tested negative and is quarantining with him.

Wolf learned of his diagnosis after a routine, weekly surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he had been working.

The virus test administered to him was a type of sensitive laboratory test "considered the gold standard among tests for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sharon Watkins, state epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

She said the two consecutive negative tests since his positive test mean it's possible that Wolf "was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted.”

