Gov. Wolf prepares to relax mass restrictions in Pennsylvania with details to be released Friday

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf was preparing to announce Friday which parts of Pennsylvania will see some relief from his strictest orders for residents to stay at home and businesses to close as part of a strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf's administration also could release details about its strategy for mass testing — although his health secretary has said it would be “aspirational” because many testing materials remain in short supply — and its contact tracing plan to contain the virus's spread.

“We’ll have more information about life in the yellow zone," promised the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, referring to Wolf's color-coded reopening plan.

Wolf has said that shutdown measures he ordered starting in March have succeeded in heading off the potential that hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The spread of the disease has slowed in many parts of the state, and health officials say the hard-hit area of southeastern Pennsylvania appears to be past its peak rate of increase in new cases.