Gov. Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vowed Tuesday he wouldn't heed the "irresponsible demands" of President Donald Trump and Republicans in the state legislature concerning the coronavirus response, hitting back hard after a federal judge appointed by Trump ruled many of Wolf's pandemic shutdown orders were unconstitutional.

In unusually sharp language, the Democratic governor accused Trump and Republicans who control the legislature of promoting conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation about the virus and the status of the Pennsylvania economy, which he said is reopened despite the mitigation measures he has imposed.

"I believe the vast majority of Pennsylvanians understand what we had to do in the beginning was necessary to buy the time to keep people safe before we got the capacity we needed to address this virus," Wolf said. "And the vast majority simply don't buy into the conspiracy theories or fear mongering from the president or from the Harrisburg Republicans about this virus."

Wolf spoke at a news conference in York one day after U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh invalidated key parts of his administration's early pandemic response, including his orders requiring people to stay at home and shuttering thousands of businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining."