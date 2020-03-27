Gov. Wolf expands stay-at-home order to 9 more counties, including York and Lancaster

• Health care or medical services providers

• Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks

• Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure Orders

• News media

• Law enforcement

• The federal government

• Religious institutions

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.

International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.