Gov. Wolf expands mask order to all public places in state

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration moved Wednesday to expand its indoor mask order to public places outdoors where social-distancing is impossible, while he also said that he prefers to let local governments handle further coronavirus restrictions, as opposed to the broad shutdown orders he imposed this spring.

Since April, Wolf's administration has had a standing order that businesses must require employees and customers to wear masks.

But Wednesday's order is similar to a days-old order in Philadelphia, extending it to crowded public places where it is impossible to remain six feet away from other people, as well as on public transportation and any indoor location where the public is generally permitted.

With this order, signed under Dr. Levine’s authority under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home. The order takes effect immediately.

“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing — two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”