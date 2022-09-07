 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Wolf executive order expands voter registration forms at state offices

  • 0
Election 2022 Senate Pennsylvania

Election worker Monica Ging processes a ballot for the Pennsylvania primary election at the Chester County Voter Services office, May 24, 2022 in West Chester.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments.

It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere.

Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in. Signs informing people about the availability of voter registration forms must be posted in visible areas.

The agency employees who coordinate the effort will be required to tell the Department of State every three months how many people have taken advantage of the initiative.

People are also reading…

The move under the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 expands a program that had already made the forms and information available at other Pennsylvania offices and entities.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'A different Sweden': Authorities struggling to contain gang violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News