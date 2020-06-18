Gov. Wolf declares Juneteenth a state holiday for employees under his jurisdiction

State employees under the governor's jurisdiction will get a new holiday closure after Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday officially recognized Juneteenth.
The June 19 celebration of the end of slavery was designated by Wolf last year as the Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania, though it hadn't previously been a paid holiday for any state employees.
Wolf on Thursday said he encourages state residents to reflect on the importance of the state holiday and the continued need for a just society.
"This Juneteenth, people across Pennsylvania and the world will celebrate this important day of independence,” Wolf said in a news release. “This is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people.”
June 19 marks the day in 1865 when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas - the furthest point in the south - with news of the end of the Civil War and that President Abraham Lincoln had abolished slavery two years prior.
"In recent weeks, people around the nation have joined together to demand an end to systemic racism and oppression of African Americans,” Wolf said. “Freedom for all is not fully realized until every person is truly free. This Juneteenth we have an opportunity to unite against injustice and create lasting change that will make Pennsylvania and our nation a better place for everyone."
