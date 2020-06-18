Gov. Wolf declares Juneteenth a state holiday for employees under his jurisdiction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State employees under the governor's jurisdiction will get a new holiday closure after Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday officially recognized Juneteenth.

The June 19 celebration of the end of slavery was designated by Wolf last year as the Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania, though it hadn't previously been a paid holiday for any state employees.

Wolf on Thursday said he encourages state residents to reflect on the importance of the state holiday and the continued need for a just society.

"This Juneteenth, people across Pennsylvania and the world will celebrate this important day of independence,” Wolf said in a news release. “This is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people.”

June 19 marks the day in 1865 when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas - the furthest point in the south - with news of the end of the Civil War and that President Abraham Lincoln had abolished slavery two years prior.