Gov. Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize pot, spend virus funds

“It is disingenuous for this governor to put forward an unaffordable legislative agenda and require taxpayers to bail him out of his unilateral mandates that have devastated their lives and livelihoods,” Benninghoff said.

He said a House session next week will focus on “finding the normalcy Pennsylvanians have long desired.”

Wolf wants to direct some of the tax revenues from the sale of recreational weed to a program to repair what he called a release of “the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization.”

About half the proposed weed tax would go to help historically disadvantaged businesses, which are those more than half owned and operated by people who are Black, Hispanic, Native American or Pacific Islander — groups deemed to have traditionally been discriminated against in financial dealings.

Wolf signed legislation authorizing the state’s medical marijuana program in 2016, and last fall announced he also supported making the drug legal for recreational purposes. Pennsylvania law treats possession of any marijuana outside the medical marijuana program as a crime, although there is a diversion program for first-time, nonviolent offenders and a few municipalities have enacted what is effectively decriminalization of possession of very small amounts.