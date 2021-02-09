Gov. Wolf announces vaccine task force for Pennsylvania

The Wolf administration on Tuesday announced that it is establishing a joint task force with members from each legislative caucus in order to share vaccine information, communicate issues and form solutions.

“The feedback they (legislators) receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. "Working with leaders from each caucus in the General Assembly, we are creating a task force to ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”

In addition to legislative members, the task force will also include acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield. The administration said the task force will meet as needed and provide updates to the full General Assembly.

Though most current concerns in the state are focused on the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health on Tuesday touted a new "Your Turn" online education tool meant to tell residents when they are eligible for a vaccine.

Those without online access can call 877-724-3258 (877-PA-HEALTH) to determine eligibility, but the new tool only replaces the eligibility quiz that was on the department's website. The tool does not register anyone to receive a vaccine or guarantee an appointment.