GOP: Wolf should fire vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania should immediately terminate the no-bid state contract of a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, Republican state lawmakers said Monday.

GOP leaders also called for state and federal probes into the Atlanta-based contractor's mishandling of the data, and what they said was the slow response by the Wolf administration.

Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual orientations and other information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing. The company's contract with the state required it safeguard people's data.

The Department of Health said last week at least 72,000 people were impacted. The state plans to drop Insight Global once its contract expires at the end of the July.

But GOP lawmakers said at a news conference at the Capitol on Monday that the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf needs to find a new vendor immediately.