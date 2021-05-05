GOP wants to restore work-search rule for jobless benefits in Pa.

Still, Wolf’s office said unemployment benefits only provide a portion of a worker’s lost wages, and countered that certain industries may have difficulty hiring workers because, for instance, some parents have children learning at home or some people are waiting for a second vaccine dose before returning to work.

As more people become vaccinated, the pool of workers can be expected to grow, his office said. Still, some workers may have chosen to change careers or get new skills during the pandemic, Wolf’s office said.

The National Federation of Independent Business reported that it's March survey of small business owners found that 42% reported job openings that they could not fill, a record high that was 20 points higher than the 48-year historical average of 22%.

“It's a common problem, it's a national problem, not in only our state, but I think our state has exacerbated the problem by not reinstating the work-search requirement and with the federal government now giving more money to people collecting unemployment, there’s not a huge incentive for them to go back,” said Greg Moreland, executive director of Pennsylvania's NFIB chapter.

Wolf's office also suggested that employers need to pay more.