GOP takes Pennsylvania court's ballot deadline to U.S. Supreme Court

The court cited warnings about Postal Service delays in making huge numbers of ballots late and surging demand for mailed ballots during the coronavirus pandemic to invoke the power, used previously by the state’s courts, to extend election deadlines during a disaster emergency.

In another battleground state won narrowly by Trump in 2016, a federal appeals court on Sunday halted a lower court's order to extend counting mailed-in ballots in Wisconsin by six days after election day.

The halt is a victory for Republicans and Trump over Democrats and their allies seeking more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots.

The filing with the nation's highest court comes as Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia and Allegheny, have begun sending out ballots to registered voters who asked to vote by mail.

It also comes less than two days after Trump, at a rally at Harrisburg International Airport, said the only way he can lose Pennsylvania is if Democrats cheat as part of his long-running effort to discredit voting by mail.

“They’re going to try to steal the election. ... The only they way to win Pennsylvania frankly is to cheat on the ballots,” Trump said Saturday at a rally attended by thousands.