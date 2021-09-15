GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking Pa. voter information

It's not clear whether Wolf’s administration will provide the information or can be forced to produce it, even by court order. Some of the information being requested is already available to the public.

In a statement, Wolf, a Democrat, accused Republicans of undermining democracy, capitulating to Trump’s conspiracy theories and perpetuating lies that led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Senate Republicans would rather cater to the fringe elements of their party who still are perpetuating the Big Lie rather than focus on issues that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives," Wolf said.

The official rules of Pennsylvania’s Senate grants its committees broad authority to issue subpoenas to “any public agency” in the state, but it is a rarely used mechanism.

Last year, Wolf's administration — in an ongoing clash with Republican lawmakers over his handling of the pandemic — refused to comply with a subpoena, saying the state’s highest court “has recognized that a governor — and agents and officials acting under his authority — are exempt from subpoenas relating to the exercise of such authority.”