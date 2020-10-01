GOP lawmaker's positive COVID-19 test cancels voting session

A Facebook photo shows a maskless Schemel addressing people at a pig roast on Saturday, four days before he noticed symptoms.

Allen Coffman, chairman of the Franklin County Republican Committee, said Schemel spoke for five or 10 minutes inside a garagelike pole building. Coffman said about 200 people attended the event and few wore masks.

Republican candidate for state Attorney General Heather Heidelbaugh, who also spoke at the pig roast, said she was in the back of the room for much of her time there.

"I know I didn't meet him," Heidelbaugh said. "I didn't shake his hand, and I'm very confident I wasn't within 6 feet or 12 feet of him."

House Judiciary Chairman Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, was also at the event and said he did not recall speaking with Schemel. Kauffman said he does not intend to get tested.

"I don't. I have not been contact-traced, and have no reason to believe I need to," Kauffman said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials have reiterated their pleas for people to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines to stymie the spread of the virus.