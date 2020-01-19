GOP eyes shake-up of Pennsylvania's Democratic-majority court

There is some precedent for that: Four states elect high court judges by district to a first term, according to information from the National Center for State Courts. But in most states where voters pick high court justices — 18 out of 22 — they are elected in statewide contests.

Democrats call judicial districts a scheme to gerrymander the courts, now that the Supreme Court has a Democratic majority that could prove durable well past 2030. Diamond and other supporters say it would create more geographic and ideological diversity on the court.

Even if the court isn't realigned in time to affect next year's redistricting process, Republicans might see value in the measure anyway in the hopes of shortening the life of the Supreme Court's Democratic majority.

The Democratic majority gives them pause in challenging the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in state courts. The 2018 decision to redraw the congressional districts in a landmark gerrymandering case still causes Republicans heartburn. And Republicans worry about how the high court will rule on a major public school funding lawsuit that is expected to make its way there.