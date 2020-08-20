GOP bill on school sports clears state House committee

The bill passed the committee largely along party lines, though it attracted the support of two Democrats.

The PIAA had been making plans to start the season as scheduled when the Wolf administration recommended Aug. 6 that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January.

The surprise announcement prompted the PIAA to push back the start of mandatory sports practices for two weeks while it decided on its next move. The PIAA board plans to meet Friday to make a final decision on fall sports. It has signaled that it is seriously considering moving forward with sports despite the governor’s recommendation.

Outside the Capitol on Thursday, a small rally crowd pushed for the resumption of fall sports, chanting “Let them play! Let them play!”

Ashlyn O’Neill, a senior at York Catholic High School, asked the PIAA to “fight for us” and allow sports to continue, saying that canceling them would take a physical and mental toll on high school athletes as well as hurt those hoping to get noticed by college recruiters.

“This was supposed to be our year,” said O’Neill, adding: “I beg those of you who played athletics at any point in your high school life, how would you feel if you didn’t get to play?”