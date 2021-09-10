GOP aims to advance Pa. election 'investigation' with subpoenas

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pushing forward what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, scheduling a Senate committee meeting for next Wednesday to vote on subpoenas.

It is another sign that Pennsylvania Republicans will follow in the footsteps of Arizona’s Senate GOP, whose widely discredited and partisan election “audit” began with subpoenas in search of fraud to legitimize former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.

The newly scheduled meeting came after the top Republican in the chamber, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, said Friday that he wants to issue subpoenas for information and testimony from top state election officials and the state’s voter registration system.

In his statement, Corman also said the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee — which plans to meet Wednesday — should “take other steps necessary to get access to ballots and other voting materials to begin a full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election."

In its online agenda, the Republican-controlled committee said it will meet “to consider a motion to authorize the issuance of subpoenas,” but did not give further details.