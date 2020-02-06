Gleim to host Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar

State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, will host a Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Carlisle Fire & Rescue, 177 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle.

The seminar will include special guests U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and Kim Stolfer, co-founder and president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, as well as representatives from the sheriff's office and local police to assist with questions on how to interact with law enforcement while carrying a firearm.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If you already have a firearm or a concealed carry permit, or are thinking about obtaining one, please consider attending this seminar,” Gleim said in a news release. “This event offers a unique opportunity for both prospective and experienced firearm owners to expand their knowledge of gun safety, existing gun laws and get a better understanding about freely and responsibly exercising your right to keep and bear arms.”

The event is open to all adults aged 21 and older who live in the 199th Legislative District, which includes Carlisle Borough, Newville Borough, Dickinson Township, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, Middlesex Township, Lower Mifflin Township, West Pennsboro Township and part of Silver Spring Township.

For more information, call Gleim's district office at 717-838-3823.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0