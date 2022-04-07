Gleim stands by circulated substitute teacher comment on social media

A comment circulating on social media this week may have been made on a private Facebook page using a private account, but state Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, said she publicly stands by her words.

"I acknowledge the post on Mom’s for Liberty site and stand by what I posted," she said in an email to The Sentinel Thursday.

The post in question was made on the Moms for Liberty Cumberland County chapter Facebook page, a private group, regarding transparency in school curriculum.

Gleim's post reads: “We also need conservative eyes and ears in the schools. If anyone can substitute even one day a week, the teachers who are activists and indoctrinating children can be revealed. Not all teachers are for CRT, etc. We need to identify the ones who are pushing the professional development they received over the summer. Are they putting black children’s tests in separate piles and grading them differently? Have they separated the classroom? We won’t know these things until parents are allowed back into schools, so the best way is to sub.”

Though the post and Facebook page cannot be accessed publicly, a screenshot of Gleim's comment mixed in with other people's comments was shared on social media, drawing criticism for her remarks.

Gleim's opponent in this year's election for the 199th Legislative District, Democrat Alan Howe, voiced concern about the implications of what Gleim suggested parents do to get information.

“Gleim's suggestion without evidence that teachers might be 'putting Black children's tests in separate piles and grading them differently’ is a remarkable insult to our caring, professional teachers," Howe said. "It is designed to create outrage out of nothing. Gleim must do better. I certainly will."

Gleim said Thursday that her post was a way to encourage parents to be more involved in their children's education.

"I always encourage parents to get involved in their child’s school and education," she said. "The questions I raised were legitimate concerns I listened to from a state level meeting I attended.

"Parents are not 'spies' or 'anti-teacher' or 'terrorists,' and they should be included in all aspects of their child’s education, including substitute teaching, if they have time and the educational background to do it," Gleim said. "We need substitutes, and I spoke on my bill with this group. If the conservative group has concerns, they could be the eyes and ears through substitute teaching, and other means as well. Everyone concerned may benefit from each other’s experience."

Howe said this type of rhetoric is too similar to those posed by groups who wish to whitewash America's history.

"Anti-'CRT' and anti-'woke' efforts are white supremacist strategies meant to keep children ignorant of important events in American history," he said. "Teachers teach factual history. It is not 'indoctrination.' It is education. And, it is beyond distressing to see an elected official promoting these racist efforts."

Gleim was a co-sponsor for House Bill 1532, which proposed the Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act. In the memorandum for the legislation, which was sent to the education committee in June and has yet to come up for a vote, prime sponsor Rep. Russ Diamond and Gleim said the bill is “aimed at curtailing the divisive nature of concepts more commonly known as ‘critical race theory’” under the idea that white students are being maligned in school classrooms during discussions of race.

Gleim said this week she believes the effort to spread the recent screenshot on social media is due to it being an election year for her seat in the 199th Legislative District, which covers the Carlisle area and much of western Cumberland County.

"The clipped post was shared by my Democratic opponent in an attempt to start a negative campaign, and quite frankly, the action is indicative of why Gov. Glenn Youngkin so handily won his election in Virginia last November," she said.

Howe said he received the screenshot from someone else, though he has since shared the comment on Twitter.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

