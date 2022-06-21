Gleim promotes bill that would create 'Anti-Indoctrination in Teaching Act' in Pennsylvania

State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, this week promoted a bill she introduced in April that she said would stop teachers and other employees in education from "indoctrinating" students.

Gleim introduced House Bill 2521 in April and it was referred to the education committee on April 14. The bill would create the "Anti-Indoctrination in Teaching Act," which would prevent teachers or other school district employees from compelling students to adopt or adhere to beliefs that violate the Civil Rights Act; specifically those that involve inequality or unequal treatment based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age or familial status.

Though the new bill does not broach the subject of critical race theory specifically and only points to protections under the Civil Rights Act, Gleim in an editorial she submitted to newspapers this week pointed directly to critical race theory, as well as racial justice, as a reason for the bill.

"Whatever terminology is used, it is a belief system marketed through the U.S. Department of Education K-12 curriculum that replaces history as we know it and teaches our children history through the lens of social and racial oppression," Gleim wrote. "If the historical viewpoint is not accepted, your child will be labeled inherently racist or sexist, and even then, there is no way of rectifying that identity."

Gleim said she has received examples from parents regarding material in class, but her office declined to provide any of those examples or specific complaints when asked for more information.

Democrat Alan Howe, who is running against Gleim in this year's election for the 199th House seat, said the growing movement to change how history is taught is concerning.

"The anti-CRT and anti-woke movements were created by white supremacists to stop the honest teaching of American history in schools, including the history of slavery, the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Native American tribes, the rise of the KKK and Jim Crow, and more," he said. "Our commonwealth was a leader in abolition, and Gleim's bill is an insult to that history and to our educators."

He also accused Gleim of adopting the cause of the Moms for Liberty group, which the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights labels as a far-right group with a "school-centered focus." The group espouses "Stop woke indoctrination," and one of Gleim's personal Facebook posts on the private group's account went viral among local Democrats for her position on residents volunteering to become substitute teachers as a way to keep an eye on what teachers are doing.

"It is telling that the motivation in her [editorial] is entirely hidden in the bill she crafted," Howe said.

House bill

Gleim's effort regarding transparency in what teachers teach is still evident in her latest bill. Its co-sponsors include Rep. Dawn Keefer, Rep. Greg Rothman and Rep. Perry Stambaugh.

The act would require training for teachers on engaging in academic discussion without imposing their personal beliefs, as well as set up a system and timetable for how complaints can be filed with school districts and school boards and the process in which the investigation must take place and when those involved must be notified of decisions. The act also establishes a state appeals process of the school's decision.

"The goal is to teach students to be independent thinkers and discerning consumers of information and different viewpoints," Gleim wrote. "At the same time, the bill can be administered in a way that preserves due respect for educators and efficiently dismisses unsubstantiated complaints."

The bill, she said in her editorial, is a replacement for her co-sponsored House Bill 1532, which would have created the Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act and addressed the teaching of "racial" and "sexist concepts" in both public schools and post-secondary schools supported by the state. That bill had been referred to the Education Committee in June 2021, but did not come up for a vote.

The new bill only addresses what is being taught in K-12 public schools.

"The best way to defeat bad ideas and destructive ideologies is to introduce students, and teachers in a few cases, to better ones," Gleim said of her new bill. "Once passed, this bill will provide a comprehensive framework to root out critical race theory and its destructive derivatives from our children’s classrooms. Teachers are with our children upward of eight hours a day, nine months a year, and contribute substantially to a child’s upbringing. They have a lasting impact on our children and this issue is far too important for me and my fellow representatives not to tackle."

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

