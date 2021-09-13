Gleim, Delozier to hold seminars on concealed carry

Two local state representatives will host concealed carry seminars in September.

Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, will hold a concealed carry seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carlisle Fire & Rescue station at 177 Carlisle Springs Road. Her seminar is for residents of the 199th Legislative District and will include guests Congressman Scott Perry, chief deputy sheriff Jody Smith, local law enforcement and Kim Stolfer, co-founder and president of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Gleim's office also said the seminar will include information on how to safely interact with police when carrying a firearm and legal aspects of the state's Castle Doctrine.

Doors to the seminar will open at 5:30 p.m. Though there is no cost to attend, registration is preferred by calling 717-249-1990 or visiting Gleim's website at repgleim.com.

Rep. Sheryl Delozier will hold a concealed carry training session next week from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Mechanicsburg First Church of God Community Center, located at 201 E. Green St., Mechanicsburg.