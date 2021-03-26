Gas drilling firms repel Pennsylvania's antitrust lawsuit

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court has delivered a victory for natural gas exploration firms, ruling that the state attorney general’s office doesn’t have authority under state law to sue them on consumer protection grounds over their mineral rights-leasing practices.

The lawsuit by the attorney general’s office included an antitrust action under state law, and had attracted the close attention of major business groups in Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 gas-producing state thanks to the prolific Marcellus Shale reservoir.

But the state Supreme Court, in a 6-1 decision late Wednesday, overturned lower court decisions and agreed with Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp. that state consumer protection law does not allow sellers to take action against buyers.

As a result, the court declined to rule on whether the attorney general’s office has the legal authority to pursue an antitrust action under the law.

The attorney general’s office said it still can press an antitrust claim in a county court that was not part of the appeal and will ask state lawmakers to update Pennsylvania laws “to better protect those misled by corporations like this one.”