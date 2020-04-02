Friday deadline set for Pennsylvania businesses seeking an exemption from Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order
alert top story

Friday deadline set for Pennsylvania businesses seeking an exemption from Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during an update on the coronavirus on March 6 in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

Pennsylvania businesses face a looming deadline for seeking an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order as state health officials on Thursday reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19.

Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.

The state received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved more than 5,600 requests and denied at least 8,600. More than 8,100 requests were filed by businesses that did not need them to continue to operate, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Thursday.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday.

State Police: 13 more warnings issued, but no citations against businesses
Public still can't find out what businesses have been waived under Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

Through Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police issued 136 warnings to businesses violating the shutdown order. No business has been cited.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News