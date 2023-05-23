The fourth town hall hosted by Cumberland County regarding mental health funding will be held in Perry County Wednesday evening.

The town hall will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center, 27 West Shortcut Road, Newport, and feature Cumberland and Perry County commissioners and officials, as well as advocates and a representative from Greenwood School District.

Cumberland County has already hosted three other town halls, each in Camp Hill, Carlisle and Shippensburg, over the deficit in state funding for mental health services.

According to Cumberland County, both counties have seen flat or decreased state funding and are now facing a $2.5 million deficit for mental health services. The discussions during the town halls have focused on how residents may be affected by cuts.