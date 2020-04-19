Four state liquor stores open for curbside pickup in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four state liquor stores will offer curbside pickup starting Monday in Cumberland County.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday announced the state will start offering a curbside pickup program at liquor stores about a month after he ordered them closed, along with other businesses deemed nonessential.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported Saturday that it will begin taking orders Monday by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day. Curbside pickup will be offered Monday through Saturday, with pickup orders limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.

Store staff will guide callers on products available to purchase at each location, and payment by credit card will be required by phone, with all curbside pickup sales final.

The new program will be available at more than 175 of the state's 600 stores, with four of the locations in Cumberland County. Here is a look at which Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores will be open in the county: