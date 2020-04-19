Four state liquor stores open for curbside pickup in Cumberland County

Four state liquor stores will offer curbside pickup starting Monday in Cumberland County.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday announced the state will start offering a curbside pickup program at liquor stores about a month after he ordered them closed, along with other businesses deemed nonessential.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported Saturday that it will begin taking orders Monday by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day. Curbside pickup will be offered Monday through Saturday, with pickup orders limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.
Store staff will guide callers on products available to purchase at each location, and payment by credit card will be required by phone, with all curbside pickup sales final.
The new program will be available at more than 175 of the state's 600 stores, with four of the locations in Cumberland County. Here is a look at which Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores will be open in the county:
- Store #2101 in the Carlisle Marketplace, 281 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle. The store can be reached at 717-249-8159.
- Store #2102 in the West Shore Plaza Shopping Center, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne. The store can be reached at 717-731-7143.
- Store #2106 near the Giant Company store in Silver Spring Township, 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. The store can be reached at 717-691-0350.
- Store #2115 at the Capital City Mall, 3725 Capital City Mall Drive, Camp Hill. The store can be reached at 717-730-2011.
The PLCB asks residents to be patient if they don't get through by phone right away. The board said it believes its capacity will grow in the coming weeks to fill orders through the website and curbside pickup.
According to the Associated Press, the closure of the state-owned liquor stores had been widely unpopular, especially with the state's online ordering system largely unable to keep up with overwhelming consumer demand. The liquor board, which has a virtual monopoly on retail sales of hard alcohol in Pennsylvania, has been repurposing some of the stores to help fulfill online orders.
Producers, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and privately-owned beer distributorships have been permitted to sell during the business shutdown. Beer and wine is also available at grocery stores and convenience stores.
