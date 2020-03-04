Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact

“Not everyone is in a position to get a job tomorrow, and taking away access to food is only going to make that more difficult,” Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller state. “We’re going to have more hungry people in the state.”

Pennsylvania — where as many as 100,000 people could be affected — is working with social services groups to create 30 job training programs for SNAP recipients.

However, experts say work opportunities are limited.

More than half of SNAP recipients have a high school diploma, but about one-quarter have less, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Available jobs are more likely to have low pay, shifting schedules that might not offer enough qualifying hours and few benefits like paid sick leave.

“Work requirements really don’t really do much to affect the rate at which people are working,” said Elaine Waxman at the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization. “If people can work and consistently, they pretty much are.”

Some states are focusing on rural areas, which have less access to transportation and services.