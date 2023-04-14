A company is interested in building a $250 million facility in South Middleton Township that could bring 500 new jobs to Cumberland County, local property owner Steven Rose told the township supervisors Thursday night.

Rose described it as an "indoor food storage facility." He would not name the company, describing it only as a major food supplier to grocery store chains in the region.

“It’s a warehouse,” Supervisor Bryan Gembusia said during an interview with The Sentinel Friday. “If someone says ‘indoor food storage facility’ that’s a fancy way of saying it is going to be another warehouse. He [Rose] can pretty it up as much as he wants.”

During a public meeting Thursday, Rose vented frustration over what he said was a lack of response by the township to multiple requests he made by email on behalf of the company.

Company representatives want to meet with township officials early in the process to discuss such topics as fire protection and sewer and water capacity for the site, Rose said.

Rose was involved in the yearslong effort to garner support and government funding for the newly constructed $8 million connector road that links Trindle Road in the north to York Road in the south. Rose is affiliated with RSJ Holdings that owns property along Trindle Road and on both sides of the north end of the connector road.

During an interview with The Sentinel Thursday, Rose identified the possible construction site as land zoned industrial just east of the connector road. There is a for-sale sign posted on that property.

The supervisors Thursday briefly recessed the meeting following a conditional use hearing on a proposed soccer field complex. During this recess, Gembusia was approached by Rose who asked the supervisor why he had not responded to the emails.

Gembusia said he did not know what Rose was talking about. Following the meeting, a check of township records verified that the emails sent by Rose were not addressed to Gembusia, but to supervisor Duff Manweiler, several members of the township planning commission and to township solicitor Bryan Salzmann.

Rose is the owner of a property that is involved in a pending lawsuit with the township over a zoning issue, Gembusia told The Sentinel. “That case is still pending in Cumberland County court.”

Township officials have been advised by Salzmann not to discuss the case with Rose outside of the courtroom, Gembusia said. Rose has been interweaving references to both the lawsuit and the investment opportunity in the emails to the township, he said. As a result, township officials have been advised not to respond to those emails.

However, Township Manager Cory Adams has been in contact with the prospective warehouse developer and plans to meet with company representatives as early as next Tuesday, Gembusia said.

“It’s a very community-focused organization that wants to invest in the community,” Rose told the supervisors, referring to the company. Rose said he wants to see responsible development that diversifies the township tax base with industrial development. He said having too much residential development places a heavy burden on the local school district.

Rose said, as a property owner, he has invested money in projects that facilitate the future development of land the connector road traverses. This includes the demolition of dilapidated buildings along Trindle Road along with the construction of a private pump station to serve water and sewer needs.

As for the connector road, it may be close to meeting specifications for dedication to the township, Gembusia said. Under local regulations, developers have until late September to request that the township take over road maintenance before the onset of winter.

Rose wanted to dedicate the connector road ahead of last year’s cutoff, but an inspection by the township found numerous problems that have since been corrected, Gembusia said. Township engineer Brian O’Neill would have to conduct a follow-up inspection before the supervisors could accept the connector road.

“We didn’t think that [connector] road would ever get constructed because of the incredible cost outlay,” Gembusia said. “We knew it was going to be difficult because of the way traffic is going to need to leave that site.”

Gembusia was referring to the split exits off of Interstate 81 at Trindle and York roads. The supervisors insisted that the connector road go in before the tract is developed because, otherwise, traffic flow would have been detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of local residents, Gembusia said.