Fixing Pennsylvania mail-in vote glitches goes down to wire

Still, Republican lawmakers, who control the House and Senate majorities, are generally unwilling to discuss the specifics of the talks with Wolf, a Democrat, or to sign on to the changes sought by Wolf and his Democratic allies in the Legislature.

Nothing will pass without a bipartisan compromise, and lawmakers pin the first week of September as the latest that something should pass, to give counties time to work it into their plans for the Nov. 3 election — when more than 6 million Pennsylvanians are expected to vote.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said talks are slow, as lawmakers wait to see if the courts will clear up issues where Republicans and Democrats disagree.

“What I think the court cases do is really narrow the issues that we have to address going forward,” Costa said in an interview.

The June 2 primary was a test-run for Pennsylvania's new mail-in voting law, which passed at a prescient time: months before the pandemic fueled interest in voting by mail and avoiding picking up the virus while voting in person.

As a result, nearly 1.5 million ballots — slightly more than half the total in the June 2 primary — were cast by mail, creating a huge new challenge for county election offices and dragging out vote-counting.