Mike Zeigler is hopeful that the public will come to the rescue of the fire service and its need to raise money to buy replacement radios.

Even with the prospect of a grant from Cumberland County, the Monroe Fire Company can expect to be on the hook for most of the cost to switch its mobile and portable units to an upgraded P25 communications network.

“We sent a mass mailer out,” said Zeigler, fire company president. “We’re hoping to get maybe $30,000 back with that. We’re applying for grant money. State Rep. Tom Kutz, R-87, has been working with us.”

In the April edition of the Monroe Township newsletter, the fire company published a notice asking for donations from the public to cover most of the cost of eight mobile and 34 portable radios that the fire company needs.

The cost is about $290,000, of which the fire company is eligible for a $65,000 county grant to reimburse a portion of the cost of five mobile and 14 portable radios, fire company member Randy Watts said.

Monroe Fire Company is considering cheaper radios from L3 Harris instead of the more expensive Motorola radios tied to the county grant. Under the Harris offer, the fire company would pay about $135,000 for all its radios, Watts said.

The caveat is that the county grant may only apply to the purchase of Motorola radios and may not be adjusted to cover the lower price on the Harris radios, Zeigler said. “Because of the price difference, we can no longer justify going with Motorola.”

Monroe Fire Company is not alone. There are indications that other first-responder agencies within Cumberland County may be drawn to the Harris offer.

“We’re limited on a Plan B because we’re being forced into a situation where we need to change,” Zeigler said. “It’s going to cost money to do it. It’s everybody in the county. The majority of them are having issues.”

Countywide change

Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi heard similar concerns during a recent meeting of the Western Cumberland Council of Governments that serves 14 mostly rural municipalities in the Newville-Shippensburg area.

“They are talking about the P25 project and how expensive it is,” Foschi told fellow commissioners last week. “Small municipalities truly are strapped to pay for those radios. I relayed to them that Bob Shively will be reaching out to everyone to have a conversation about this project.”

Shively, county director of the department of public safety, oversees a project to upgrade the platform the county uses for radio communications among first-responders dispatched to emergency calls.

The switchover would require replacing many of the 3,765 mobile and portable radio units used by police, EMS, fire units and municipal and county agencies.

In the early stages of the project, the county formed a radio advisory board of representatives from the different first-responder categories, Shively said. “They’ve been providing input to us — the county and the commissioners — on what to do. We had to look at both vendors, Harris and Motorola, to determine who the county would contract to be the county vendor for the infrastructure.

“The advisory board, after scoring individually, selected Motorola as the vendor of choice,” Shively said. The board took its recommendation to a finance committee meeting convened by county commissioners.

There, board members spoke in support of Motorola based on their scoring and the array of features a Motorola system and radios could provide compared to Harris. Currently, Cumberland County uses an L3 Harris Open Sky radio system for its emergency calls.

“We, the county, then contracted with Motorola,” Shively said. “We were able to leverage on behalf of the users a 40% discount off the list price for the user radios.” That offer is only good through June 30.

At first, the county had no plans to award grants to agencies to buy radios, Shively said. The county has to pay around $34 million in capital outlay just to have the infrastructure installed to support a Motorola based P25 radio system, he said.

“There are 19 tower sites that have to be upgraded,” Shively said. “It’s quite a bit of work. All 19 towers have something being done.” In several cases, the county had to secure municipal permits for tower construction.

ARPA funding

The position on grants for user radios changed when the county was awarded $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county established an allocation process that included a committee of infrastructure experts.

The goal was to review and evaluate grant applications to determine what proposals would be eligible for ARPA funds. When radios were deemed an appropriate use, criteria had to be developed to decide how best to divvy up the $3.78 million set aside for radios.

Drawing from methods used in the previous radio system update, staff members calculated a baseline rate where the county will pay about two-thirds of the costs involved in providing a portion of the P25 mobile and portable units. As a condition, each agency receiving a grant has to pay a matching share of one-third of the cost of the baseline units.

The formula was never meant to replace every radio or even most of the radios needed by each agency, Shively said. Instead, it was structured to draw a balance based on such factors as population, call volume, the number of apparatus and how many radios an agency currently has in use, he said.

For example, each fire company was allocated a mobile and three portable units per engine, aerial ladder truck or rescue unit, according to Shively. The county grants only cover the purchase of base units with no accessories, such as cases, belt clips, batteries or chargers.

Originally, the county wanted a final count in late April on how many baseline units to order through Motorola, Shively said. That deadline has come and gone. Now the county is looking for a final count in June.

Sometime during the review process, Harris offered to sell the Monroe Fire Company and other agencies P25 radios that were cheaper than the Motorola list price offered as part of the 40% discount, Shively said. Depending on the number of radios ordered, Motorola had offered a further discount of up to 20% on user radios, he said.

Now that some agencies may go with Harris radios, the public safety department has asked Harris for details on its price quote including the design specifications on the radios it plans to sell to user agencies, Shively said. “I want to make sure that everyone knows exactly what they are getting and that they know fully what the limitations might be.”

There are enhancements offered for Motorola radios that may not be available for Harris radios, Shively said. For example, Motorola offers a sensor that attaches to the holster of a police officer.

When that officer draws his service weapon or a taser, the sensor triggers an emergency button on the radio that activates a body camera and provides a GPS location of the officer and his portable unit on a digital map in the 911 dispatch center, Shively said.