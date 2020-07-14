First George Floyd-inspired bills become law in Pennsylvania

Under one bill signed by Wolf, a department must conduct background checks of job applicants that require an applicant's former department to disclose information on the officer's employment history. That history must include disciplinary actions, complaints and reasons for separation.

The Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission must maintain an electronic database containing that information. The bill does not allow public access to the database, but lawmakers point out that a department would have to write a hiring report and produce it to the public under the state's Right-to-Know Law.

The other bill requires officers to be trained every other year in how to interact with people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds and to receive annual instruction on de-escalation and harm-reduction techniques.

It also requires officers to undergo a mental health evaluation for post-traumatic stress disorder within 30 days of an encounter in which the officer used lethal force or at the request of a supervisor.

An officer who shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder during an evaluation must wait for a licensed physician to clear them to resume full duties.

Two other bills have passed the state Senate, but remain pending in the House.