 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Election 2022

First day of petitions arrives for candidates in Pennsylvania's primary elections

  • 0
Election 2020 Pennsylvania Review

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots in November 2020.

 Associated Press file

HARRISBURG — Friday is the first day for candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania, including governor and U.S. Senate, and Congress to start gathering signatures from voters to get on ballots for the May 17 primary election.

There are huge fields of candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat and governor's office, and the boundaries of the state's new congressional districts are just two days old, sending would-be candidates scrambling to decide where to run.

Candidates can circulate petitions through March 15, under a two-day-old court order by the state Supreme Court.

For governor, the Republican primary field is thus-far double-digits deep. The GOP rivals are vying for the nomination to take on the presumed Democratic Party nominee, two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November’s general election.

For U.S. Senate, both parties have competitive primary races.

Meanwhile, 16 of Pennsylvania's 18 incumbents in the U.S. House are expected to run again, but this time in 17 districts, since the state is losing a seat because of relatively sluggish population growth.

People are also reading…

With two northern Pennsylvania districts being combined, Republican Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser could face each other in the primary.

Meanwhile, two Pittsburgh-area districts where incumbents are not running again will provide opportunities for newcomers.

Guy Ciarrocchi, who stepped down as president and CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry to run for governor, instead filed paperwork Wednesday to run for Congress. The Republican will seek his party’s nomination to challenge second-term Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Why has Russia targeted Chernobyl?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News