Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, according to his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.

“Last night, Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression," Jentleson's statement reads. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman, 53, is in his first weeks as a U.S. senator after winning the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey in a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Last week, Fetterman stayed two days in George Washington University, checking himself in after becoming lightheaded. Fetterman’s office has said tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure.

Fetterman continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The stroke nearly killed him, he has said.

Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

