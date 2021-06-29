EXPLAINER: Will PA evictions spike despite rental help?

WHAT'S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

In January, Pennsylvania used its share of the federal pandemic housing relief money to set up the $570 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps with rent, overdue rent, utilities and other housing-related costs linked to COVID-19. Another $280 million went directly to the state's larger counties and Pittsburgh. The program got running in March, but in some cases the money is just starting to be distributed.

There are tens of thousands of pending applications for the federal support in Philadelphia alone, according to Community Legal Services. There have also been grassroots efforts to support renters in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. In the Harrisburg area, the Fair Housing Council of the Capital Region has conducted outreach, attending eviction hearings with renters and spreading information about the help they can provide.

Matthew Rich, a tenants' lawyer for MidPenn Legal Services in Harrisburg, said Dauphin County has paid out rental support to slightly more than 200 applicants since March 1, but still has nearly 2,000 applications pending. "I don't think it can be stressed enough how flooded the ERAP application system is across the board, across the state," Rich said.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?