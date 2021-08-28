EXPLAINER: Will an election 'audit' happen in Pennsylvania?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Corman said Mastriano issued those demands without approval from the Senate Republican caucus and, in recent days, stripped Mastriano of his authority and handed it off to a different caucus member.

On Monday, Corman told a pro-Trump show host that the Senate “can bring people in, we can put them under oath, right? We can subpoena records and that’s what we need to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

He also has said Senate Republicans want access to voting machines, and they will go to court to help secure that access.

Corman also suggested that ballots would be compared to lists of who voted, while seemingly giving credence to right-wing conspiracy theories that dead people voted.

“We need to get the voter rolls, we need to get the ballots, things of that nature, so we can match them up to see who voted, where were they living, were they alive, all those sort of things," Corman said on the pro-Trump Wendy Bell Radio program.

When will it start?

Corman had said hearings would begin this past week.