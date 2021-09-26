EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin

The latest, in Texas, was abruptly announced just a few hours after Trump released a statement telling Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that "Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns."

The secretary of state's office — where a top deputy has previously said the 2020 elections were "smooth and secure" — said it would audit four of the state's most populous counties: three voted for Biden and the other is where Republicans are quickly losing ground in the booming Dallas suburbs.

WHY DO DEMOCRATS AND OTHER CRITICS SAY THE REVIEWS ARE BOGUS?

For starters, Trump's false claims of an election stolen by widespread fraud have been debunked by both Republican and Democratic judges, his own Justice Department and numerous recounts and audits.

The quests to unearth election fraud have not, so far, even remotely resembled the kind of audits that are widely recognized as legitimate by the professional auditing community.

In Arizona, election experts have cited numerous flaws with the review, from biased and inexperienced contractors to conspiracy-chasing funders and bizarre, unreliable methods. Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny.