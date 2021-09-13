Ex-federal prosecutor under Trump joins GOP governor primary

He also has worked for two large Philadelphia-based law firms — Drinker Biddle & Reath and, currently, Duane Morris — and has degrees from Yale and Harvard.

McSwain has tried to make the case that he is best positioned to beat the Democrats’ likely nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

His backers like to point out that Republicans in Pennsylvania have a tradition of nominating candidates for governor who are former prosecutors, including three — Dick Thornburgh, Tom Ridge and Tom Corbett — who got elected.

However, he will first have to get through the Republican field, which includes former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, the former four-term congressman who was the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, and Charlie Gerow, who runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg and is vice chair of the American Conservative Union.

Several Republican state senators also have considered running.

As U.S. attorney, McSwain battled Democrats in Philadelphia over law enforcement policy, including going to court successfully to fight plans to open a medically supervised drug-injection site.