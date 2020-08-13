EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

Preventing methane leaks from well-site equipment and pipelines has become important for regulators because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, over 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 20-year period, according to climate researchers.

The oil and gas industry is responsible for nearly 30% of the nation's methane emissions, according to the EPA.

The Trump administration's change could eliminate the requirement that companies inspect for methane leaks twice a year on all equipment installed after 2015 at well sites and downstream installations, such as pipelines, compressor stations and storage tanks.

Leaks must be fixed, and supporters of the rule say that, based on reports the companies file, they believe it is helping reduce methane emissions, despite legal ambiguities while the Trump administration tried, unsuccessfully, in other ways to eliminate or weaken methane regulations.

Most recently, a federal court last month dismissed the administration's legal arguments for throwing out Obama-era methane rules as "wholly inadequate."

Companies will still have to check equipment at some well sites and processing stations for smog-forming compounds, but not equipment at downstream segments. The leaks they fix help capture methane.