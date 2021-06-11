Environmental officials turn to prevention over cleanup as way to address littering in Pa.

Oregon’s bottle bill is container deposit legislation, the first in the United States. It requires people to pay a 10 cent container deposit when they buy all beverage containers three liters or less in size, except distilled liquor, wine, dairy or plant-based milk, and infant formula.

Consumers can return the empty containers to stores and redemption centers and receive 10 cent refunds for each container returned.

The refund can be a boon to cash-strapped consumers and a windfall for charities when consumers donate their recyclables to their cause.

The Brightside Animal Center and Thrift Store in Redmond, Oregon, is in a community of about 30,000 people and reported significant financial benefits from the system.

“Our wonderful volunteers sort the cans and bottles that arrive from our eight donation locations around Redmond. A recycler in a big semi comes once a week to pick them up,” said Patricia Bowling, director of accounting at the center. “In 2019, we grossed about $100,000, netting about $75,000 after expenses.”

Locally, the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has a somewhat similar effort involving cans to raise extra funds.