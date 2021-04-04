Enforcement of federal REAL ID in Pennsylvania to start Oct. 1

After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania will start enforcing the federal REAL ID law on Oct. 1.

With six months left until enforcement, PennDOT last week reminded state residents that a REAL ID will be needed for commercial domestic air travel and other federal purposes, such as entering a military base. Those who want a REAL ID-compliant driver's license and photo ID card are encouraged to act as quickly as possible so they receive their REAL ID before enforcement begins.

To date, PennDOT said it has issued about 1.1 million REAL ID products. Other federally acceptable forms of identification include a valid U.S. passport/passport card and a military ID.

There is no requirement to get the REAL ID, but to get one, residents will need to bring certain documents for verification and processing at driver's license centers: proof of identity (birth certificate or valid, unexpired passport), proof of social security number (social security card with current legal name), two proofs of current address (driver's license or ID card, vehicle registration or utility bill with name and address) and proof of all legal name changes (marriage certificates, court orders or amended birth certificate).

When a resident gets their first REAL ID product, they will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus the applicable renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a 4-year non-commercial driver's license or $31.50 for a photo ID).

