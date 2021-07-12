End of term in sight, Wolf sets sights on school funding

He took office in 2015, right as the federal government released a report showing that Pennsylvania had the nation's starkest spending gap between rich and poor school districts.

Soon after, lawmakers approved a modernized school-funding distribution formula, but Wolf had two challenges: boosting state aid and getting lawmakers to push more of the money through the new distribution formula.

Wolf said he was close in June to getting lawmakers to route all school aid through the new formula, a step that requires $1.1 billion to avoid reductions in other districts' shares.

Instead, lawmakers approved $300 million — no small amount, but far short of the required funds. One key reason Wolf thinks he might still secure that funding next year is the state's flush coffers, thanks to heaps of federal coronavirus aid.

"The state has never been, I don't think, at least in my lifetime that I know, in as good a financial shape," Wolf told the AP. "So that's another thing that makes this possible. We can look at doing this kind of thing, even looking at a $1.1 billion expenditure. In our current financial situation, we can afford to do that."