Wolf has $2.2M to help Democrats win seats

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is renewing his push for his top priorities that have stalled in Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature, and the Democrat will have at least a couple million dollars to spend in this year's legislative elections to try to improve his chances.

Wolf's campaign raised $2.8 million in 2019, the first year of his second term, and had $2.2 million left over heading into 2020 to help elect Democrats to the state Legislature, a campaign spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Wolf also was announcing Tuesday that he is renewing his push to raise the minimum wage and to win approval of a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to underwrite a $4.5 billion "Restore Pennsylvania" infrastructure program.

Wolf, now in his sixth year in office, has seen the Republican-controlled House reject a minimum wage increase and a tax on Marcellus Shale each of the past five years. At the same time, Wolf has never been closer to winning a Democratic majority in one of the chambers after Democrats picked up 16 House and Senate seats in 2018's elections.