With absentee ballots counted, Cumberland County releases unofficial primary election results

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Monday completed the unofficial count of more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the June 2 Primary Election.

The county featured a 33.32% voter turnout for the primary, with absentee/mail-in ballots outnumbering in-person voting ballots 31,766 to 27,672 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My thanks to a great team of professionals who worked tirelessly to count all 31,766 mail-in and absentee ballots," said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director. "This new process of tabulating ballots was a detail oriented process that took time, patience and accuracy."

One unofficial winner in a contested race is set with these unofficial county results — Nicole Miller wins the Democratic nod in the 87th District state House of Representatives seat to run against Republican incumbent Greg Rothman in November.

Miller totaled 4,398 votes over Sean Patrick Quinlan (2,946) and Heather McDonald (1,402). Rothman ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. The 87th District is in Cumberland County. It spans Camp Hill Borough, and East Pennsboro, Hampden, and part of Silver Spring townships.