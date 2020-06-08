With absentee ballots counted, Cumberland County releases unofficial primary election results

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Monday completed the unofficial count of more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the June 2 Primary Election.
The county featured a 33.32% voter turnout for the primary, with absentee/mail-in ballots outnumbering in-person voting ballots 31,766 to 27,672 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My thanks to a great team of professionals who worked tirelessly to count all 31,766 mail-in and absentee ballots," said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director. "This new process of tabulating ballots was a detail oriented process that took time, patience and accuracy."
One unofficial winner in a contested race is set with these unofficial county results — Nicole Miller wins the Democratic nod in the 87th District state House of Representatives seat to run against Republican incumbent Greg Rothman in November.
Miller totaled 4,398 votes over Sean Patrick Quinlan (2,946) and Heather McDonald (1,402). Rothman ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. The 87th District is in Cumberland County. It spans Camp Hill Borough, and East Pennsboro, Hampden, and part of Silver Spring townships.
County officials had eight days after the Primary Election to complete the count of mail-in and absentee ballots.
Results will be approved at the Board of Elections Meeting June 23.
Here are the unofficial polling results (in-person and mail-in ballots) for contested races in Cumberland County:
Total Election Statistics
- Registered Voters - Total 178,406
- Registered Voters Democratic - 61,602
- Registered Voters Republican - 88,027
- Ballots Cast - 59,438 total; 27,672 election day; 31,766 absentee/mail-in
- Ballots Cast Democratic - 26,441 total; 6,987 election day; 19,454 absentee/mail-in
- Ballots Cast Republican - 32,997 total; 20,685 election day; 12,312 absentee/mail-in
- Voter Turnout Total - 33.32%
- Voter Turnout Democratic - 42.92%
- Voter Turnout Republican - 37.49%
U.S. President
Democrats
- Bernie Sanders: 4,811 total; 1,725 election day; 3,086 absentee/mail-in
- Joseph Biden: 20,058 total; 4,529 election day; 15,529 absentee/mail-in
- Tulsi Gabbard: 731 total; 384 election day; 347 absentee/mail-in
- Write-in: 524 total; 188 election day; 336 absentee/mail-in
Republicans
- Donald J. Trump: 27,883 total; 18,893 election day; 8,990 absentee/mail-in
- Roque de la Fuente: 683 total; 313 election day; 370 absentee/mail-in
- Bill Weld: 2,391 total; 788 election day; 1,603 absentee/mail-in
- Write-in: 970 total; 262 election day; 708 absentee/mail-in
Auditor General
State-wide race
Democrats
- H. Scott Conklin: 2,906 total; 1,095 election day; 1,811 absentee/mail-in
- Michael Lamb: 3,141 total; 866 election day; 2,275 absentee/mail-in
- Tracie Fountain: 8,737 total; 1,986 election day; 6,751 absentee/mail-in
- Rose Marie Davis: 1,127 total; 391 election day; 736 absentee/mail-in
- Nina Ahmad: 4,595 total; 1,270 election day; 3,325 absentee/mail-in
- Christina Hartman: 4,158 total; 793 election day; 3,365 absentee/mail-in
- Write-In Totals 72 total; 37 election day; 35 absentee/mail-in
10th Congressional District
Includes parts of Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties
Democrats
- Tom Brier: 9,449 total; 2,845 election day; 6,604 absentee/mail-in
- Eugene DePasquale: 13,115 total; 2,793 election day; 10,322 absentee/mail-in
- Write-in: 60 total; 30 election day; 30 absentee/mail-in
*AP called this state-wide race for DePasquale
31st Senatorial District
Includes parts of Cumberland and York counties
Democrats
- Rick Coplen: 10,496 total; 2,746 election day; 7,750 absentee/mail-in
- Shanna Danielson: 7,907 total; 1,727 election day; 6,180 absentee/mail-in
- John Bosha: 3,800 total; 1,112 election day; 2,688 absentee/mail-in
- Write-In: 62 total; 31 election day; 31 absentee/mail-in
86th Legislative District
Includes parts of Cumberland and Perry counties
Republicans
- Jed Nessinger: 686 total; 642 election day; 44 absentee/mail-in
- William Benner: 185 total; 109 election day; 76 absentee/mail-in
- Perry Stambaugh: 855 total; 548 election day; 307 absentee/mail-in
- Write-in: 3 total; 3 election day; 0 absentee/mail-in
87th Legislative District
Cumberland County
Democrats
- Nicole Miller: 4,398 total; 1,129 election day; 3,269 absentee/mail-in
- Sean Patrick Quinlan: 2,946 total; 589 election day; 2,357 absentee/mail-in
- Heather MacDonald: 1,402 total; 402 election day; 1,000 absentee/mail-in
- Write-in: 26 total; 13 election day; 13 absentee/mail-in
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.