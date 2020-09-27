Winning a 'row office' is a chance for GOP to pressure Wolf

For instance, a treasurer or auditor general must approve a general obligation bond issue, while both must approve a tax-anticipation note. Treasurers can block payments they see as illegal. Attorneys general must ensure all executive branch contracts are legal and can carry a governor's policy agenda in the courts in clashes with lawmakers or the White House.

They also can use their statewide platform to amplify an opposition message.

"You will have a bully pulpit on certain issues that may not fall within the purview of your job description," said Rob Gleason, the former chairman of the state Republican Party.

In the view of Republicans, Wolf has benefitted from having Democrats in all three jobs since he took office in 2015, helping his agenda in budget battles or policy battles during the coronavirus with lawmakers. Wolf's relationships with the row officers have been smooth sailing compared with his conflicts with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

"It would be nice to have someone who's going to be a watchdog, and those three positions put themselves out as watchdogs," said state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Hampden Township.

Of course, row officers don't have to be of the opposite party to get under a governor's skin, especially when they want to run for higher office.