What's at stake for Pennsylvania on Election Day

HARRISBURG — The presidential campaign has gotten most of the attention, but other high-profile races to be decided by Pennsylvania voters Tuesday include all the state's 18 congressional seats, most of the Legislature and three statewide row offices.

Election officials caution that results may take some time in the state, which is holding its first general election in which voters do not need an excuse to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

President

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, with both campaigns seeing a victory in the state as crucial to their chances of winning the White House.

The candidates have visited at least once a week since the beginning of September, and more money has been spent on political advertising only in Florida, according to the political ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by a mere 44,292 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, and any slight shift in part of the electorate this year is significant, campaign strategists say.