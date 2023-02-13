A West Pennsboro Township man on Monday announced he is seeking the Magisterial District Judge seat which covers a number of municipalities in western Cumberland County.

John Hanner, an Army combat veteran and police officer, said he is seeking the seat in District 09-3-02, which covers Cooke Township, Lower Mifflin Township, Newville Borough, North Newton Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, Upper Frankford Township, Upper Mifflin Township and West Pennsboro Township. The district judge is currently Vivian Cohick.

"As a husband and father who is raising his family here and a police officer who has served local residents, I have stood up to dangerous criminals to keep our families safe, so I understand the difference between a real criminal and a kid who just makes a mistake," he said in his announcement. "I will bring this experience and common sense to our district court.”

Hanner said he has passed the required magisterial district judge certification course administered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and he has handled many of the legal issues a district judge must address, such as dealing with filings of criminal complaints, search warrants, court orders and summary citations.

Hanner graduated from Shippensburg University with a degree in criminal justice. He served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2008 to 2009 and later to Kuwait in 2012 to 2013. He was honorably discharged in 2014 at the rank of staff sergeant.

He currently lives on a mini farm in West Pennsboro Township with his wife and four children, and they are active members of Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church. He said he is also a member of the NRA and local Fraternal Order of Police.

“As Magisterial District Judge, I will continue to follow the principles of trust, honesty, integrity, and respect, which have served me well throughout my career," he said. "It is what residents deserve.”

Hanner plans on cross filing for both the Republican and Democratic nominations on the primary ballot on May 16.