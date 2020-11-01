Watch Now: State officials assure people it will be safe to vote in person Tuesday despite COVID

Pennsylvania officials are assuring residents that it will be safe to vote in person while reminding voters and potential poll watchers about guidelines related to COVID-19 precautions.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine offered an update on the guidelines during a press call on Friday.

Boockvar said poll watchers and authorized representatives of candidates or parties must adhere to COVID-19 requirements, including maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask or face covering at the polling place. Those who refuse to wear a mask or face covering will be asked to leave and the party or candidate will have the opportunity to replace that person with someone who will wear a mask or face covering.

Voters themselves should take COVID-19 into consideration when heading to the polls, carrying what Levine called a “COVID Kit” consisting of a mask, hand sanitizer and a blue or black pen. She also urged voters to download the COVID-19 app which assists with contact tracing should a voter come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

“You will need to wear a mask when you are waiting in line and voting,” Levine said.

Levine also said poll workers will be wearing masks and maintain social distancing. In addition, they will be sanitizing voting machines between each voter.

